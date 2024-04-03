by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas, great start

When the Haas presented its car for the 2024 World Championship, Ayao Komatsu he had warned everyone, stating that the VF-24 would be the last single-seater on the grid. It's difficult to say whether the Japanese was bluffing or whether Haas also surprised its team principal, the fact is that the US team already has four points in the World Championship and is among those who have played better, considering the second-tier teams.

Contrary to what we saw in 2022 and 2023, Haas provided encouraging performances more in the race than in qualifying. A turnaround that has brought benefits in the standings, but Komatsu doesn't want to settle and believes that we can have a car capable of qualifying better without giving up its newfound race pace.

Komatsu's words

“The race pace is better than the qualifying pace, but this depends on the circuit. For this reason, when I was asked if I thought the tire degradation problem was over, I replied that we would have to wait at least four races“, these are the words of the Japanese.

The fourth race, that of judgment, has arrived. And it will be Suzukaa circuit in itself very indicative of the hierarchies between the cars, and also Komatsu's home race: “With the first high-speed sector, different problems will arise. So I don't think we need to suddenly focus on qualifying performance, but in terms of the weaknesses of our car the situation is clear; if we can improve this aspect I believe we will improve performance both in qualifying and in the race. I don't think this is a compromise. Do we have the ability to do it? We have good people, so I'm sure we can do it“.