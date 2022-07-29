The words of the make-up artist: “I lost everything I had, but now I have the perfect face”

Believe in your dreams? British makeup artist Jordan James Parke, a lad 23-year-old, he strongly believes in hers and that is why he confessed to having invested $ 150,000 to try to look as much as possible to the celebrity of the moment, Kim Kardashian. These are the words with which the make-up artist expressed himself regarding the myth of her:

I love everything about Kim. She is the most stunning woman of all time. Her skin is perfect, her hair, everything about her.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Jordan James Parke he would have spent about $ 150,000 on procedures such as botox injections, lip and cheek fillers, brow tattoos and laser hair removal. Recently, she also had a treatment called a “vampire face lift”, a procedure to remove wrinkles.

In the interview with the well-known newspaper, the 23-year-old also expressed himself about people’s opinions. According to his words, James Parke doesn’t care judgments of others and is determined to move on with his life.

This is what the lad:

I laugh when people try to insult me ​​by saying that I look fake or made of plastic. Do they think I go for a natural look? If I did, I would have asked for my money back.

Therefore the make-up artist he confessed that he doesn’t take the haters’ criticism of his look seriously. It seems that Jordan James knows what he wants from life and is absolutely not regretting the choice to resort to plastic surgery to change the way he looks.

In recent days, the story of James Parke has gone viral and is making the rounds of the web. As already written, the make-up artist is determined and knows what he wants from life. He does not regret the choice he made and looks forward to his path, not caring about all the criticisms that the people of the web address to him.