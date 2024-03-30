A police spokeswoman said that a man armed with a knife was killed, and a policewoman was shot, during a security incident that occurred in the town of Ninburg in northern Germany.

Police deployed in large numbers in the town, which is located in the state of Lower Saxony, where the 46-year-old man was seen carrying a knife.

The policewoman was transported to the hospital in a helicopter. There was no information about the severity of her injury.

The local newspaper Die Hark reported on its website, citing eyewitnesses, that several gunshots were heard.

Bild newspaper said that the man ran frantically into a residential building. It was reported that he was killed by police bullets. The widely circulated newspaper reported on its website that the policewoman was injured in her leg.