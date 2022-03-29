The Israeli national ambulance service reported that the event would have left at least five dead in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish suburb on the outskirts of the Israeli city. The alleged perpetrator of the events also died on the spot after receiving a fatal shot. According to local media, the murderer would be a Palestinian man from a town in the occupied West Bank area.

According to a home video shown on Israeli television, the man, dressed in black and carrying an assault rifle, was walking down the street and pointing the gun.

According to local media, citing unidentified security officials, the alleged perpetrator was a Palestinian man from a town near the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank area.

Witnesses stated that the alleged killer began shooting at apartment balconies, at people on the street and in a car.

News in development…

