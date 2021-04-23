French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan announced that an attacker armed with a knife stabbed a policewoman at the entrance to a police station in “Rambouillet” near Paris, on Friday.

French TV station BFM and Radio 1 reported that the victim died of her wounds. The attacker’s motives were unclear.

French media reported that the police shot the attacker and brought him under control.

The BFM television channel added that the attacker was Tunisian and that he was shot dead.

Darmanan said he will travel to the scene. Officials indicated that the Versailles attorney general is investigating the incident.