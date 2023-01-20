Five people, including a policeman, were killed and a number of people were injured in eastern Georgia after a former soldier shot himself from a balcony before taking his own life, the authorities announced today, Friday.
And the shooting took place on Thursday evening in the city of Sagarijo, with a population of about 10,000 people, about 50 kilometers east of the capital, Tbilisi.
According to the Ministry of the Interior, the man opened fire with an automatic weapon from the balcony of an apartment, killing four people in the courtyard of this residential building, in addition to a policeman who arrived at the scene.
Five other people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to the ministry.
“A special forces unit came and asked him to surrender. Of course, he shot again,” Interior Minister Vakhtang Gumeluri said.
He indicated that the suspect committed suicide by shooting himself in the head when the special forces stormed the door of the apartment.
The motives behind the shooting were not known until now.
According to Gumelori, preliminary information indicates that the shooter, born in 1974, served in the Georgian armed forces between 2006 and 2021.
