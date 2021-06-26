The Personal Status Court in Fujairah postponed the hearing of a lawsuit filed by a Gulf state against her husband, for stopping him from treatment in order to have children, to hear his testimony.

In detail, a Gulf woman filed for divorce demanding the return of her psychological rights, which she was subjected to during a marriage that lasted nine years, and her divorce with damage, as a result of her husband stopping treatment in order to have children, noting that her husband provides treatment for certain periods and then despairs of not responding to treatment, which makes him stop Entirely from him, with flimsy pretexts.

She noted in the lawsuit papers that she has a strong desire to have children, especially since the doctors diagnosed her and her husband that they are capable of having children, and they do not suffer from health problems that prevent them from doing so, but that her husband needs a treatment plan that he follows without stopping, in order to be able to have children.

She pointed out that the more she went a long way in treatment nine years ago, committed to it, and followed all the instructions, but her husband affected the treatment plan by neglecting and stopping commitment because he was bored.

She stated that she had to file a lawsuit against her husband to ask for a divorce, after all methods were closed to her. She followed with her husband all the methods that motivate him for treatment in order to have children, but he procrastinates and insists on searching for arguments every time, as the promises he makes are not It is real, and the problem of his lack of commitment is what affects their marital relationship, stressing that her husband does not suffer from any other problems, as he respects her, loves her and improves her, and their marital life is almost free of problems.

The Personal Status Court in Fujairah postponed the ruling in the lawsuit to complete the hearing procedures and hear the husband’s statements.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

