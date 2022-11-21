A (Gulf) wife filed a lawsuit before a partial civil court in Ras Al Khaimah, demanding that her husband be obliged to pay her the amount of 286 thousand dirhams, which he had borrowed from her, and set three conditions for returning to him, after he asked her for marital obedience, which is that he return to her the sums of money that he received She must, not desert her, and live with her with kindness and benevolence. A partial civil court in Ras al-Khaimah ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 243 thousand and 800 dirhams, the value of the debt he owes, along with the annual interest of 6% from the date of the judgment until full payment.

And the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit document that the defendant refused to meet her conditions, and asked her to return to obey him without restriction or condition, which prompted her to file a lawsuit to oblige him to pay her legal dues, including the delayed dowry, the maintenance of the waiting period, the value of the debt that remains in his possession, and 22 thousand, the value of a distinguished communication line that was She paid it on his behalf, and he did not hand over the price to her.

The plaintiff added that the defendant married her with a legal contract and deserted her, and borrowed 286,000 dirhams from her according to bank transfers from her account to his account, but he refused to return the amount without a legal requirement, although he received a rewarding salary from his work, and she continued that the defendant had complained about it to the committee. Guidance and family reform, asking for her return to marital obedience. And she indicated that she did not mind returning to him after he returned the sums of money he obtained and met their conditions, and for his part, the defendant admitted before the court that he had received the sums of money from the plaintiff as an advance and as a gift, and that another part she was sending to him to withdraw in cash from the cashier, for not She was able to pull it out, and another part she used to send to him to buy some of her things.

He explained that he returned 60 thousand dirhams of the amount to her, and that regarding the value of the communication line amounting to 22 thousand dirhams, he paid three or four installments of it, while she paid the rest of the installments, because she was using it.

And it was stated in the operative part of the Ras Al-Khaimah partial civil ruling that what was established from the papers and through the oath that the plaintiff took was proof of the debt on the part of the defendant, especially since he did not indicate otherwise, and he also acknowledged paying 60,000 of the value of the debt owed by him, and accordingly the amount claimed He paid it to the plaintiff as a debt of 226 thousand dirhams.

She indicated that with regard to the value of the communication line amounting to 22 thousand dirhams, it is proven in the papers that the plaintiff did not deny that the defendant paid some of the installments, and therefore the court considers obligating the defendant, after deducting the installments he paid, amounting to 4200 dirhams, as long as it is proven that he used the phone line and kept it. And it turns out that the plaintiff is the one who paid the rest of the installments, so the court obliges the defendant to pay the plaintiff 17 thousand and 800 dirhams, the value of the amount she paid from the price of the used phone line.

It stated that the total debt owed by the plaintiff and the claimant to be paid to the plaintiff is 226 thousand dirhams, in addition to 17 thousand and 800 dirhams, for a total of 243 thousand and 800 dirhams, with an annual interest of 6% from the date of the judgment until full payment.