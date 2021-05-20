The Personal Status Court in the Ras Al Khaimah Courts is looking into a case filed by a (Gulf) wife asking for a divorce from her husband (Khaleeji), after he left her on the street at night and prevented her from entering the house, insulting and insulting her with words that damaged her psyche, and deserted her in bed.

In detail, the wife filed a lawsuit with the attorney’s agency, Hanan Al-Bayadh, in which she demanded that she separate and divorce her from her husband with a damaging shot, and compel him to fulfill all her legal and legal rights. 15 thousand dirhams for each young child, and proof of custody of her children, obligating him to pay her nursery accommodation and a nursery fee, and to pay her electricity and water bills.

It also demanded that the husband be obligated to pay 15 thousand dirhams, the value of the alimony kit, 3000 dirhams for the maid’s wage, to provide her with a car with a driver and a transportation allowance of 5,000 dirhams per month, and to compel him to hand over all the supporting documents to the children, and to pay her the clothing of the two holidays, and a home furnishing allowance, based on that The husband used to harm her psychologically and socially, by insulting her and insulting her in front of her children, leaving her on the street late at night, closing the door to the house and preventing her from entering.

She added that he abandoned her for long periods, which caused severe pain to her psyche, noting that the law approved for each spouse a request for divorce due to harm whenever the abuse occurred, provided that the harm was gross, whether it was material or moral, or it affected one of the spouses or their parents or their family, as long as No ten.

The lawyer confirmed that her client suffered material damage, including physical and moral harm, as a result of insulting, insulting and throwing symptoms, as well as abandonment without legal justification, in addition to preventing her from visiting her family and punishing her, and preventing her from leaving the house for trivial reasons, demanding that the wife adhere to her requests, and obliging the husband to pay fees and expenses Attorney fees.





