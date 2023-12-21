A (Gulf) wife refused to give her husband her bank card, which she had obtained under a scholarship worth 4,500 dirhams per month.

She filed a lawsuit to recover 175 thousand dirhams withdrawn from the card over a period of three years, but the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance rejected the lawsuit, after the plaintiff admitted that she had given the defendant the bank card of her own free will to use it for the family’s needs.

In detail, the plaintiff reported that she obtained an educational scholarship deposited into her bank account of 4,500 dirhams per month, due to her academic excellence, and that her husband seized the card for three years, taking advantage of the marital relationship, and used it to withdraw the sums of money that were deposited as a scholarship in her bank account, adding that he refused. Giving her the card, despite her friendly request for it several times.

She added that he promised to return the card, according to evidence from the conversations between them via the WhatsApp application.

She said that the financial amounts that he withdrew amounted to 175 thousand dirhams, and they were her own amounts, considering that her financial liability was independent of his financial liability, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 175 thousand dirhams, the value of the amounts remaining in his debt, with legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment. .

The defendant's agent indicated that the civil court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case, and that it falls within the jurisdiction of the Personal Status Court.

He maintained that his client did not seize the plaintiff’s bank card, adding that she was asking him to withdraw money using her card, and that it was unthinkable for him to seize her card without her doing anything and not going to the bank to stop it. He confirmed that the sums of money were withdrawn with her consent, and that the account statement she provided proved her knowledge of the sums he withdrew.

He requested that the case be rejected for lack of validity, lack of proof, and lack of evidence, and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the lawsuit’s fees and expenses.

The plaintiff admitted in the lawsuit papers that she had given the defendant the bank card and its PIN to withdraw sums of money, and used them to help build a house, and that he had been using it for three years, withdrawing 4,500 dirhams from it per month, and using some of the sums to meet the family’s needs, given that they had children.

She said that he refused to give her part of the amount he was withdrawing as her expenses, and he also refused to return the card to her, despite her demands for it.

She stated that she did not file a complaint against him because she was considerate of the marital relationship, especially since he was promising her to return the card.

In the merits of its ruling, a civil court of first instance confirmed that the plaintiff explicitly admitted that she had handed the defendant her bank card and PIN to withdraw sums of money and use them to build the house, and that he used some of the sums to meet the family’s needs, from which the court concluded that she was the one who authorized the defendant to dispose of the property. Her money with her consent, her assistance with the family’s requirements and needs.

She added, “In this way, the plaintiff cannot demand that he return the amount he had withdrawn, as long as this was done of her own free will and with her knowledge, and it was used for the family’s needs.”

She said that she has the right to demand the return of the financial amounts if it turns out that the defendant disposed of them without her consent, on the basis that her financial liability is independent, which is not the case in the lawsuit. The court ruled to dismiss the case as is, and kept its fees and expenses borne by the plaintiff.