A Khaleeji filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Court, in which he demanded that his wife be obligated to obey him and return to the marital home, while the defendant in a lawsuit demanded that she be divorced from her husband for harm after he sold her gold jewelry without her consent, and she does not feel privacy because he disclosed their marital secrets to his family.

In detail, the husband mentioned that the defendant left the house and did not return until the time the lawsuit was filed, and submitted a certificate stating that it was impossible to reconcile the two parties, and a copy of the dated marriage contract.

The lawsuit was deliberated in the sessions in a manner consistent with its records, and the plaintiff attended with an attorney, as well as the defendant in person, and each of them submitted a memorandum, and they also refused to reconcile, and the two parties requested that the counterclaim be joined to the original lawsuit for the connection, so that one judgment is issued in them.

And it turned out that the defendant concluded the litigation according to a newspaper deposited in the case management office, in which she demanded that she be divorced from her husband with a dowry divorce for the damage and oblige him to pay her the back of her dowry established by the marriage contract and the expense of her waiting period for the entire waiting period, indicating that the defendant is her husband with a valid legal contract, but it is permanent Harming her in various ways, as he does not preserve the privacy of the house and discloses its secrets to his family, does not respect her and belittles her, in addition to that he sold her gold jewelry without her consent, and prevented her from visiting her family.

The court diligently offered to reconcile the two parties, but they refused to reconcile, and the prosecution submitted a memorandum in which it delegated the opinion to the court, which responded to the plaintiff’s request for a dowry divorce from the defendant by stating that no evidence or presumptions were provided to the court to prove the damage, to the effect that the plaintiff had failed to establish Evidence that her husband has brought with her what is harmed by him. The court stated that in response to the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to enter the house of obedience, and what was meant by the wife’s refusal to obey her husband and her exit from the marital home against his will, which is a form of disobedience, that the wife filed a lawsuit in the Personal Status Court asking for her divorce from the defendant for harm, Since she did not voluntarily leave the marital home, but was harmed by the husband’s actions, and the marital life between them became turbulent, fractured, unstable, and lacking understanding, which the court concludes in the light of the circumstances and circumstances of the case that the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to enter into obedience to him involves maliciousness and harm Only by her, as her refusal to return to the marital home was with an acceptable excuse, which is that he did acts that harmed her, as she decided in the divorce lawsuit. Accordingly, the court decided to dismiss the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.

The Fujairah Court rejected the husband’s lawsuit and obliged him to pay fees and expenses.