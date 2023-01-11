A (Gulf) woman filed a lawsuit to claim her husband’s sister for 150,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material, moral, psychological and moral damages she suffered as a result of sending an audio clip to her husband containing accusations affecting her honor, in addition to photographing her in home clothes and sending the video clip to her husband and on social media. The court awarded her 50,000 dirhams in compensation.

In detail, a woman demanded that her husband’s sister be compelled to pay her 150,000 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and psychological damage she suffered after she was insulted in the most horrible terms and accused her of sending an audio recording to her husband in her honor, which affected her marital life, which reached a dead end as a result of her husband’s suspicion of her behavior and manners.

She explained that the defendant photographed her without her knowledge and sent her pictures to her husband, and claimed that she spoke to men on social media and made her a subject of contempt and subject to divorce, the destruction of her home and the dispersal of her children, noting that what the defendant did affected her psyche and made her withdraw into herself and she could not confront her husband and his family. Or confronting her family for what resulted in her being accused of honoring her.

She explained that she had filed a criminal case in the Fujairah Criminal Court against her husband’s sister, and a verdict was issued acquitting her of the charge attributed to her. The Public Prosecution office did not accept the verdict issued against the defendant and appealed it, and the court ruled to annul the appealed ruling and the judiciary again fined the accused 1,500 dirhams for the charge. the first, and 2,000 dirhams for the second charge, so that this ruling becomes final and irrevocable.

The court confirmed that it was from reviewing the criminal judgment the case document stating that the defendant assaulted the plaintiff by insulting, and also violated the sanctity of her life by taking her picture. The accused admitted that she told the plaintiff’s husband that she was talking to men, adding that she did so as a result of family disputes between her and her brother (the plaintiff’s husband).

The court confirmed that the defendant’s actions would undermine the plaintiff’s dignity and esteem and prejudice her reputation with her husband, in addition to affecting her sense of security over the sanctity of her private life, as well as hurting her feelings. Between those damages and the defendant’s fault established by the aforementioned criminal judgment, it is sufficient for compensation for moral damage to be commensurate with the injured person, which is available as the judge deems appropriate in this regard according to the reality of the situation and the appropriate circumstances, without exaggeration or extravagance.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 50 thousand dirhams, and obliging her to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.