Sumaya Al-Hammadi À Khorfakkan The Khorfakkan Federal Court rejected a divorce lawsuit filed by a (Gulf) wife, because she was unable to prove the harm represented by her husband beating her, especially since the date of the beating was three years ago.

In detail, a wife filed a divorce lawsuit for harm because she was abused, beaten, insulted and humiliated, pointing out that her husband does not respect her or care about her, in addition to his constant leaving the house, which caused her psychological damage, stressing that it is impossible for her to continue the ten between them.

And she demanded that a delayed dowry and 5,000 dirhams pay her a monthly housing allowance for the waiting period, and confirm custody of her children until her custody is required by law, and pay 3,000 dirhams per month as a custody wage until the date her legal custody ends, and enable her to have a marital home and a nursery home, and pay the expenses for maintaining the nursery home, electricity, water and sanitation bills. And home television and the Internet.

While the defendant’s attorney responded with a memorandum denying the wife’s claim, requesting that the case be dismissed due to the lack of validity and proof conditions, and attached a copy of two rulings issued by the Personal Status Appeal Court, in which the plaintiff demanded an increase in alimony, as he decided to cancel the ruling and not accept obedience and rule again to obey him and live with him favorably, demanding a referral The lawsuit for the investigation to confirm the plaintiff with the testimony of witnesses the harm caused to her and that necessitates a divorce in accordance with the text of Article 122/1 of the Personal Status Law.

While the case was referred to the court and reconciliation was offered, the wife refused, while the husband’s attorney decided to accept and seized the case for judgment. It was also returned to the pleadings for the plaintiff to prove her claim by all means of proof. She was beaten by her husband, stressing that he did not see the husband during the beating of the plaintiff.

When the court asked the plaintiff about the date of the beating, she replied that the incident was three years ago, and that the defendant had beaten her once, and that she had no witness to the beating.

The court stated that the wife requested a divorce with harm and the incident of harm was not proven, in addition to the fact that the date of the beating was three years ago, while it is proven that she reconciled with him after this incident, as evidenced by their having offspring and not filing a divorce lawsuit for the harm at the time, so that the subsequent lawsuit is to increase the alimony, so reconciliation must be what He kissed him, then you failed to prove the harm, and it was decided according to the amended Personal Status Law that the harm was not proven, and the divorce lawsuit was rejected.

The court decided to reject the request for divorce on the grounds of harm, followed by the rejection of the requests related to it, which are the delay, maintenance of the waiting period, enjoyment, delay of dowry, custody, custody house, and the rest of her requests, because there is no basis for them after the rejection of her requests for divorce.