A Gulf wife filed a complaint against her (Gulf) husband, accusing him of violating the sanctity of her private life, and recording a conversation that took place between her and a person, related to commercial matters, by phone, with the aim of defaming her, as he was circulated, prevented from traveling, and referred to the Criminal Court Ras al-Khaimah, which ruled his innocence of what was attributed to him.

Accordingly, the plaintiff filed a civil suit, in which he demanded that the defendant pay him 100,000 dirhams in appropriate compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the abuse of the right to litigation.

He added that the defendant’s statements were contradictory about the content of the recordings, and that her accusation against him was false, as she deliberately insulted and harmed him, despite her knowledge that he did not commit the acts she attributed to him, which caused him material and moral damages as a result of being prevented from traveling and confiscating his passport.

He also suffered moral damage, which was represented in the psychological harm he suffered, until he became withdrawn because of his false accusation, and his frequent visits to police stations and the Public Prosecution Office.

The defendant’s attorney asked for the case to be dismissed, due to its lack of evidence and lack of validity and proof, because his client had exercised her right to complain.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court dismissed the case.

The judgment stated that what was reported by the defendant regarding the complaint against the plaintiff is not considered, in the judgment of the court, to be arbitrary in the use of the right to litigation, and does not include deflection from it to harm the plaintiff, because any person in a similar position has the right to complain to know the circumstances and circumstances of its registration, and how it was possible for him Obtaining that recording, regardless of how long it is valid or not, because recording a phone call or a conversation of a person without his permission and without prior permission from the Public Prosecution, and publishing it, is a crime punishable by law.

She added that the Public Prosecution accompanied the defendant in her communication, and referred the plaintiff to the Criminal Court for publishing the audio recording, after the Public Prosecution was unable to locate the unknown person who recorded it.

And she added that what the plaintiff insisted on issuing a verdict of innocence cannot be an argument and evidence of the falsehood of the communication, and that the defendant used the right to sue in an illegal way, and that it intended to harm the plaintiff.

She explained that one of the reasons for the plaintiff’s innocence on which the criminal judgment was based is the absence of the intentional element of the crime, because his submission of registration was within the framework of a criminal case between them to prove a contradiction to what the defendant claimed, with which the court concludes that the defendant did not abuse her right to litigate or harm the plaintiff. Rather, what she did falls within the framework of exercising the right to litigation.

The court considers that “the case as it stands lacks evidence in light of the lack of proof of error on the part of the defendant, and the court tends to dismiss the case as it is, and decides to reject the case, and to keep its fees and expenses on the plaintiff, and obliges him to pay attorney’s fees.”

