The Fujairah Court postponed the verdict in the case of a (Gulf) assault on two policewomen who beat them and resisted them with violence and force, and insulted them with words that insulted their honor while performing their duties, which led to their injury.

The woman denied before the court the charges against her, namely the felony of assaulting two female employees while performing their duties, and the misdemeanor of insult.

The victim, a 37-year-old policewoman, stated that she was working in the police station of the Judicial Department in Fujairah when she was assigned to go to one of the officials’s offices to deal with a Gulf woman, and when she arrived, the official asked her to bring the accused down with her.

When she asked the accused to come down, she attacked her, pushed her hard, and fell, and hit her back with the chair, which led to her injury, stressing that she was not satisfied with hitting her, but she insulted her with honorific words.

She indicated that the defendant remained for six hours in the office, refusing to go down, so the other victim, a 57-year-old policewoman, was summoned to deal with her.

The other victim said that when she tried to deal with the accused and persuade her to acquiesce, and while accompanying her outside the building, the defendant photographed her with her phone, and when asked about the reason for filming, she said that she was filming the office, and when she escorted her to the elevator, she was surprised by her assault on her and escaping from the circuit building.





