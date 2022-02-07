The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance sentenced a Gulf drug user to six months in prison, on charges of committing an act that would violate public morals by forcefully knocking on the door of an apartment inhabited by women at six in the morning with the intention of entering and then setting his foot to prevent closing the door and trying to enter by force despite witnessing a woman behind the door .

The facts of the case are that the victim filed a report against the accused stating that he had entered an apartment in the early morning after he knocked on the door with great force and put his leg and prevented the door from closing, stating that the accused was in an abnormal condition and tried to enter the apartment by force without the permission of its occupants.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of abuse and breach of public morals after his abuse was proven by taking a sample of his fluids and sending them to the forensic laboratory, and it was found that they contain compounds resulting from the abuse of psychotropic substances (dimethyldipropanol and acetone), which would harm the mind and the central nervous system.

By questioning the accused before the court, he denied the accusation against him, and since it was decided in the judiciary of the Federal Supreme Court to investigate whether or not the crimes were proven or not, and to determine the relationship of the accused and the extent of his contact with it from the authority of the judge, since the incident in that aforementioned picture was proven and settled in the certainty of the court and the evidence was available and combined On her health and the safety of the percentage of her committing the accused, what the court reassured and what was proven in the forensic laboratory report on examining the fluids of the accused’s eye, which confirmed the presence of compounds resulting from the use of a psychotropic substance.

The court confirmed that, based on the report of the forensic laboratory, which confirmed that the compounds contained as a result of the examination, their abuse harms the mind and the central nervous system.

The court indicated that it was proven through the statements of the complainant, the witness of the accusation and the photos of the cameras that the accused violated the sanctity of the property of others by trying to enter the apartment without the permission of its residents. The point is to take the statements of the victim at any stage of the case and to rely on them as evidence to prove the reinforcement crimes when they are assured of their truthfulness and are accompanied by other presumptions or evidence to support them.

The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for three months for the accusation against him for the indecent act, and another three months for the alleged abuse of psychotropic substances and forcing him to pay judicial fees.



