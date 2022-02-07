The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance sentenced a drug user (Gulf) to six months in prison, on charges of committing an act that would violate public morals, by forcefully knocking on the door of an apartment inhabited by women at six in the morning, with the intention of entering, then setting his foot to prevent closing the door, and trying to enter by force, despite Than he saw a woman behind the door.

The facts of the case are that the victim submitted a report against the accused, stating that he entered an apartment in the early morning, after he knocked on the door very hard, put his leg and prevented the door from closing, explaining that the accused was in an abnormal condition, and tried to enter the apartment by force without permission. of its inhabitants.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of abuse and breach of public morals, after his abuse was proven, by taking a sample of his fluids and sending them to the criminal laboratory, and it was found that they contained compounds resulting from the abuse of psychotropic substances, which would harm the mind and the central nervous system.

By questioning the accused before the court, he denied the accusation against him, and since it was decided in the judiciary of the Federal Supreme Court to investigate whether or not the crimes were proven and to determine the relationship of the accused and the extent of his contact with it from the authority of the judge, as the incident in that aforementioned picture was proven, and settled in the certainty of the court, and it was available The evidence, and its validity and the safety of the accused’s perpetration rate, was reassured by the court, and what was proven in the forensic laboratory report examining the fluid sample of the accused, which confirmed the presence of compounds resulting from the abuse of a psychotropic substance.

The court confirmed that, based on the report of the forensic laboratory, which confirmed that the compounds received as a result of the examination harm the mind and the central nervous system, and the court reassures the two reports issued by the criminal laboratory, in accordance with the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court.

The court indicated that it was proven, through the statements of the complainant and the witness of the accusation, and the cameras’ photos, that the accused violated the sanctity of the property of others, by trying to enter the apartment without the permission of its residents, and since the court is reassuring of the statements of the victim, her witnesses in the record of inference, and the prosecution’s investigations, as it is decided In the judiciary of the Federal Court, the court in question has the right to take the statements of the victim at any stage of the case, and to rely on them as a presumption to prove the consolidating crimes when they are assured of their veracity, and they are accompanied by other evidence or evidence that supports them.

The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for three months for the accusation against him for the indecent act, and another three months for the alleged abuse of substances harmful to the mind, and to oblige him to pay court fees.

• The report of the forensic laboratory proved that the accused had used a psychotropic substance at the time of the crime.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

