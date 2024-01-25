The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a Gulf man against his brother on charges of arbitrariness in prosecuting him, because no error was proven on the part of the defendant. The plaintiff stated in the claim statement that the defendant had previously filed a complaint against him, accusing him of assaulting and threatening him, pointing out that he would be referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Criminal Court. He said: The court acquitted him of what was charged against him, and the penal order became final, pointing out that the defendant deliberately attached false accusations to him, filed malicious complaints and reports against him, and deliberately summoned him for investigations and litigation, intending to harm him, causing him psychological harm, and causing him harm. Material damages, considering that his brother abused the right to litigation, which caused him moral and material damage, demanding compensation for what he suffered according to what was applied to judicial jurisprudence. He demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 30,000 dirhams as compensation for the damages he sustained. While the defendant's agent said that the lawsuit lacks legal and factual basis, and the papers lack any evidence proving that the plaintiff suffered harm. He requested a ruling to dismiss the case, in order for his client to exercise his legitimate right to litigate.

For its part, the court stated that the defendant exercised his right to litigate and complain when submitting the report against his brother, without arbitrariness or intention to harm or harm him. She added that the criminal order that acquitted the plaintiff cannot be an argument and evidence of the defendant’s lying, his arbitrariness in using the right to litigation, or intentionally harming him, because the adjudicated criminal order has no validity before the civil court. It decided to reject the case as is.