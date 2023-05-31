A Khaleeji seized the money of a girl of his own nationality, by fraudulent means, after he deluded her into entering into a partnership with him to sell vehicles, where she paid 40 thousand dirhams, after she reassured him, but he made a forged contract with the identity and name of another person and forged the electronic signature of the contract.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant must pay 11,000 dirhams to the plaintiff in compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered, and obligated him to pay the appropriate expenses and fees for the case.

In detail, the case papers stated that the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah, accusing him of committing unofficial forgery, by replacing his identity in an editor prepared to prove a partnership contract by writing down the name of another person, the passport number, and the identity of another person and signing it through a technical means. information, and sent the forged editor to the victim plaintiff, to protest against it, despite knowing that it was forged.

She added that the defendant seized 40,000 dirhams for himself owned by the plaintiff, using fraudulent methods, by deceiving her to enter into a partnership with him in a project to sell vehicles, and he also exploited communication services for illegal purposes, and accordingly a judgment was issued in absentia by the misdemeanor court to imprison him for one year for all the accusations attributed to him. .

The case papers indicated that the plaintiff filed a civil suit to claim the amount owed by the defendant, and the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruled obliging the defendant to pay her 40,000 dirhams and obliged him to pay the expenses, and given the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the defendant’s actions, which remained for a month. Without income, she is demanding a ruling obliging the defendant to pay her 30 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

And it was stated in the utterance of the Civil Court of First Instance that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff because of the actions committed by the defendant for which he was convicted, by seizing her money, encroaching on her financial responsibility and depriving her of benefiting from her money that she lost after she wished herself to enter into a partnership with him and make profits. In addition to the expenses incurred by the court, the court shall compensate her for the material damage in the amount of 5000 dirhams.

She stated that the plaintiff’s request to compensate her for the moral damage is on its way, because the defendant seized her money in a fraudulent way, deluded her into entering into partnerships with him represented in selling vehicles, falsifying the partnership contract by stating in it the data of another person, and the passport number of another that would be born on The plaintiff feels sad and humiliated, and she is the one who trusted him and handed over her money to him, and she wished herself to participate in the project to sell vehicles and make profits. The court estimates the compensation due to her for moral damage at a value of 6000 dirhams, and obliges the defendant to do so.

