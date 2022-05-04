A Khaleeji filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Court, requesting the annulment of a marriage contract, for its invalidity, to restore the situation to what it was before the invalid contract, and to oblige the defendant, who is his wife, to return the sums she received from him, which amounted to 150 thousand dirhams (gold, dowry advance and expenses). wedding), with obligating her to return all the gifts she received from him, after she informed him that she was “compelled to marry him.”

In the newspaper filed by the case office, the husband demanded to oblige the defendant to pay him a sum of 50 thousand dirhams, compensating for the material, moral and psychological damages he sustained as a result of her act.

On the basis of what the plaintiff said, their marriage was held according to the dated contract, and it was not disturbed, and after the plaintiff’s marriage to the defendant, handing him her dowry, marriage expenses, and handing over gold and gifts, he asked his wife to complete the wedding procedures, but she refused, and he was surprised by the defendant’s By sending messages through the “WhatsApp” program, telling him that she did not agree to marry him, because she was forced, and this is confirmed through the messages sent by the defendant to him, saying: “I told you that you were raped, what you believe,” and she returned again in another message, I decided, “I don’t want you to understand me.” And the defendant admitted, through the “WhatsApp” program, explicitly that she did not agree to marry him, and that she was forced, and thus the marriage contract of the plaintiff with the defendant is invalid, because one of its pillars is not available, which is the offer and acceptance, and this was proven from the messages sent.

The case was deliberated in sessions as evidenced by its minutes, and the plaintiff attended in person and with a lawyer, and the plaintiff attended a representative, and each of them submitted a note.

The defendant said before the court that her marriage took place in 2021, and on the Queen’s Day, a legal retreat took place between them, in front of the funerals, and other retreats, and she also confirmed before the court that no one forced her to marry the plaintiff, and that her guardian was her father, except that her husband He telephoned her and annulled the marriage, despite her willingness to consummate it, on the condition that she be provided with a private home, and that she be respected. The Fujairah Court ruled to reject the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses, and an amount of 200 dirhams for attorney fees.

• The defendant assured the court that no one forced her to marry.



