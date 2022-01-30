A court in the Eastern Province sentenced a Khaleeji to one month in prison, for forcibly breaking into the home of his ex-wife, against the will of the owner of the house, in order to see his daughter and reach an understanding with his ex-wife. In opposition, the penalty was reduced to a fine of 1,000 dirhams.

The details of the case refer to a police report coming from a woman, stating that her ex-husband had entered her house without her permission. Ways to communicate with her, after obtaining a court ruling to divorce her, as she changed her phone numbers, and did not allow him to know his daughter’s condition, indicating that he could not do without his daughter.

The accused was absent from the court sessions that decided to reserve the case for the final ruling.

The court stated that the decision is to judge that the lesson in criminal trials is the conviction of the case judge, based on the evidence presented, to convict the accused or his innocence. On the matter of the accused, the accusation is established by what was stated in the accused’s confession, which was in support of the complainant’s statements. Therefore, the court decides to convict him under the indictment articles pursuant to the text of Article 212/189 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the sentence against the accused according to what is specified in the sentence, as the court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for a period of one month For the charge against him with the prescribed fee.

While the accused did not accept the judgment in absentia against him in the lawsuit filed against him, which requires him to be imprisoned for one month on the charge of violating the property of others, he decided to oppose him, acknowledging the charge against him, indicating that he came to see his daughter, whom he was forbidden to watch.

The legal agent present with the accused submitted a memorandum of his defense to his client, while the Public Prosecution determined its requests, and the court in the opposition’s presence ruled to accept them in terms of form, to submit them within the time limit and support the conviction, in addition to amending the penalty from one month’s imprisonment to a fine of 1000 dirhams with payment of the opposition fee scheduled.



