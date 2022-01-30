A court in the Eastern Province sentenced a Gulf man to one month in prison for forcibly breaking into the home of his ex-wife’s family, against the will of the owner of the house, in order to see his daughter and reach an understanding with his ex-wife. In opposition, the penalty was reduced to a fine of 1,000 dirhams.

The details of the case refer to a report to the police from a woman stating that her ex-husband had entered her house without her permission, and when he was caught, he confessed before the police and the prosecution’s investigations that he had infiltrated the house of his divorced’s family in order to reach an understanding with her, and when he got out, he climbed the wall and ran away, justifying the reason for his action by cutting off all means of communication with her. After she obtained a court ruling to divorce her, she changed her phone numbers and did not allow him to know his daughter’s condition, indicating that he was overwhelmed by longing to see his daughter, whom he could not do without..

The accused was absent from the court sessions that decided to reserve the case for the final ruling.

The court stated that the decision is to judge that the lesson in criminal trials is the conviction of the case judge, based on the evidence presented, to convict the accused or his innocence. The accusation is established by what was stated in the defendant’s confession, which was in support of the complainant’s statements. Therefore, the court condemns him according to the indictment articles, pursuant to the text of Article 212/189 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the sentencing of the accused according to what is specified in the sentence. scheduled.

The accused did not accept the judgment in absentia issued against him in the lawsuit filed against him, which requires imprisonment for a month for the charge of violating the property of others, so he decided to oppose him, acknowledging the charge against him, indicating that he came to see his daughter, whom he was forbidden to watch. The legal representative present with the accused submitted a memorandum of his defense to a client, while the Public Prosecution determined her requests, and the court in his presence in the opposition ruled accepting them in terms of form to submit them within the time limit and upholding the conviction, in addition to amending the penalty from one month imprisonment to a fine of one thousand dirhams with payment of the prescribed opposition fee.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

