The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal decided to amend the ruling of the Court of First Instance, which judges obligating a (Gulf) to pay 30,000 dirhams to his sister’s husband (Gulf) in compensation for material and moral damages, for assaulting him and slandering him with inappropriate words, and the Court of Appeal ruled to amend the amount spent To 10 thousand dirhams, because the incident arose from family disputes and under psychological pressure.

In detail, the lawsuit document stated that the defendant assaulted his sister’s husband by beating, and slandered him with inappropriate words that degraded him and offended his dignity, and a debt was owed for him in the misdemeanor court a fine of 1,000 dirhams, and compensation of 30,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff, but the ruling did not It was acceptable to the plaintiff, so he appealed against him, and asked to amend the sentence by an increase in proportion to reparation and compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the defendant’s act.

The plaintiff explained in the lawsuit document that the harmful acts that the defendant deliberately committed are criminally sinful, and are proven by a final penal judgment of assaulting him by beating and violating the safety of his body. His emotions, feelings, feelings, consideration, honor and reputation in front of his family and neighbors.

Also, the appealed judgment was not acceptable to the defendant, so he challenged him to appeal, and asked for the case to be dismissed due to the absence of injuries to the plaintiff, inconsistent with the liability for compensation, and that the police investigations did not reach the validity of the insulting incident against the plaintiff, which requires him to reject the compensation suit, as it was instituted Unsupported by reality and law, and due to the absence of elements of material and moral damage claimed by the plaintiff, and that the appealed judgment was marred by an exaggeration in estimating the compensation, and did not establish the claimed damages and their elements.

In the operative part of the Court of Appeal’s ruling, it was stated that the court considers that the incident arose as a result of family disputes, and under the psychological pressure that afflicts the feeling of each of its parties before the other, and it considers adjusting the amount decided, in order to achieve equality between these two damages, and the amount of compensation for them to 10 thousand dirhams. Compensation for material and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff.

• The misdemeanor court fined the accused 1000 dirhams.