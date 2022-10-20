The Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanors Court of Appeal decided to cancel the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance, which judged to imprison an accused (Gulf Arab) for a year, accusing him of violating the rules of those subject to post-care for the periodic examination procedures regarding drug control, and ordered his innocence of what was attributed to him, but it upheld the ruling that fined him 30 One thousand dirhams for the charge of using psychotropic substances in unauthorized cases.

In detail, the case papers stated that the accused was subject to the aftercare mechanism, violated the rules and procedures of periodic anti-drug examination, and abused psychotropic substances, and the court of first degree in absentia sentenced him to imprisonment for one year for the first charge and two years for the second charge, but the accused opposed the judgment in absentia and the opposition court accepted the form She was sentenced to a year in prison for the first charge, and a fine of 30,000 dirhams for the second charge, after she implemented the law that was best for him.

The accused was not satisfied with the verdict, so he appealed, and the defendant’s attorney, Lawyer Abdullah Sarhan, submitted a defense memorandum explaining that the ruling of the first degree was tainted by the defect of corruption in deduction and deficient in factual reasons, which led to corruption in inference, as his client is obligated to attend the examination to take a sample of the questioner. The bio-environment is considered to be one of those subject to periodic examination, based on the commitment to periodic examination.

He added that the Court of First Instance decided to punish his client for a crime he did not commit by refraining from attending the examination without a reason to do so, despite his failure to do so. In presenting himself to take a sample of the biological fluid, following up on the charge of abuse of psychotropic substances, if several crimes occurred for one purpose and were indivisibly linked, they must all be considered one crime, and the punishment prescribed for the most severe of those crimes shall be passed.

In the judgment of the Court of Appeal, it was stated that as long as the papers were void of evidence that the accused had violated any of the rules and procedures of the periodic examination, his leaving the place of examination before the result of the sample analysis appeared is not considered a violation of the rules of the examination.

On the charge of psychotropic abuse, the court explained that the conviction of the accused and his fine of 30 thousand dirhams agreed with the correct law and reality, and that it reassures the validity and integrity of the accused’s confession to the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the court, in addition to the fact that the incident is the second time for the accused, and accordingly the court decides to accept the appeal in form and in the matter. By canceling the imprisonment sentence imposed by him and confirming otherwise.