The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled a fine of 50,000 dirhams against a Gulf person who was arrested for the second time on charges of drug abuse that he bought through “Social Media”. specific and sends him a map of its location.

According to the details of the case, as settled in the certainty of the court, and it was stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that reliable information received by the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police states that the accused uses narcotics and psychotropic substances and possesses a quantity of them.

After research and investigation, the information was found to be correct, and then a permit was obtained from the Public Prosecution to arrest and search him and search his car and residence for any prohibited substances.

At the specified time, the policemen raided the residence of the accused, arrested him, and by searching the place, nothing was found, so he was brought to the General Department for Drug Control and then to the criminal laboratory, where he obtained a sample from it, and it was found through examination that it contained psychotropic substances.

By asking the accused in the police’s inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted that he had taken the drug “Lyrica” before his arrest, and that he had bought it from a promoter who communicated with him through a social media application, as he agreed with him on the required quantity, and asked one of his friends to deposit the amount in a bank account that provided him with it. The promoter, while the latter sent him a geographical location, in which the drugs were hidden.

The accused appeared in person through communication technology before the court, and he admitted the charge of abuse, but he denied transferring the money himself to the promoter, and asked for clemency with him. In the merits of the ruling, the court indicated that the definitive evidence of the validity and proof of the incident against the accused, through the arrest report and his voluntary confession at the various stages of the lawsuit to the use of narcotic substances after obtaining them through a social network from an Asian promoter residing outside the country, and then ruled his conviction. And a fine of 50,000 dirhams, given that it was his second incident.

