Fujairah Appeals Court fined a Gulf father of 1100 dirhams for assaulting the safety of his son, and causing injuries to him that prevented him from carrying out his personal work for a period not exceeding 20 days after the victim’s mother confirmed the assault on her son in two videos.

In detail, the mother of the victim submitted a report stating that her son was beaten by his father repeatedly and intermittently, confirming that the accused does not live with them in the house, as she was divorced from him some time ago, but every time he tries to harm her children by hitting them in a very harmful way, Causing injuries to them.

The mother of the victim said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that the accused hit her son hard on his face, neck and shoulder with his hand, and had abrasions and redness in both cheeks and right forearm, which are the fixed injuries on the medical examination form.

With the question of the victim, in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he said: “My father assaulted me strongly because of a disagreement between me and my little sister, as he slapped me several times on the face and shoulder,” affirming that the accused repeatedly assaulted him and his sister.

When asking the accused about the accusation against him, he denied, saying: “I received a call from my daughter telling me that her brother had beaten her, and I went home and calmed her down, and I did not assault the victim,” indicating that there are family problems between him and the complainant.

By showing the court two video clips proving that the accused assaulted his son, he admitted that he was among the people appearing in the two videos, but they preceded the date of the incident by one month.

The Fujairah Court of First Instance ruled that the accused be punished by the indictment and Article 212 of the Federal Criminal Procedure Code, and given the circumstances and circumstances of the case and the family relationship of the accused and the victim that the accused was subjected to sufficient measures to deter him from repeating such a crime, the court ruled to stop the execution of the imprisonment sentence against the accused Only, without the fine, pursuant to Articles 83 and 84 of the Federal Penal Code.

On the other hand, the Appeals Court upheld the fine ruling, and canceled the suspended one-month prison sentence.





