A high-ranking delegation from the GCC Interconnection Authority visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, which is being implemented by DEWA, ​​to learn about the authority’s experience in developing sustainable energy technologies.

The visiting delegation listened to an explanation from DEWA officials on the latest solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar energy technologies used by the authority in the complex, as well as the authority’s efforts in the fields of innovation, research and development in the renewable and clean energy sector. The visit program included a tour of each of the innovation center and the center Research and development in the complex.

The visiting delegation included the CEO of the Electricity Interconnection Authority for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Eng. Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, and a number of members of the Authority’s Board of Directors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are keen to share our successful experience in the renewable and clean energy sector with the relevant ministries and institutions in the region and the world, especially the Electricity Interconnection Authority for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which is a model for integration and joint cooperation.” To ensure the security of electricity networks in the GCC countries, in a way that achieves common interests among brotherly countries, and raises the level of the energy sector in the region as a whole. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex is the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world according to the independent product system. Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai’s carbon neutrality initiative to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 ».

DEWA aims, through the Innovation Center in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to raise awareness about renewable, clean energy and sustainability. The center provides a unique experience for visitors to explore the latest innovations in the field of clean energy technologies, starting from the exhibition area in The first floor, which sheds light on the march of DEWA, ​​in addition to the most prominent historical inventions and innovations in the field of electricity, and the latest developments in the field of renewable and sustainable energy.

The research and development center in the complex aims to develop the research and development sector in the UAE, provide it with qualified national competencies, and support the scientific community by spreading knowledge and developing the talents and capabilities of Emirati researchers.

The center, through its pioneering projects, qualitative partnerships and innovations it develops, supports the authority’s vision to be a leading global sustainable and innovative institution committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.