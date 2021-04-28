The Khorfakkan Court of Appeal acquitted the Gulf of the charges of exploiting his sham bail for a private school to obtain land for the establishment of his own school.

In detail, eight persons filed a lawsuit against a Gulf Arab demanding the assignment of a real estate expert, and the court responded to the plaintiff’s request to delegate a real estate engineering expert whose task is to review the case papers and documents, and what the litigants may present to him, and the task of the engineering expert includes verifying that the defendant submitted an application to the Planning and Survey Department in Sharjah, to obtain a land for the benefit of the private school whose sponsor was, and a statement of the date of submission of the application and the procedures and conditions that must be met by the Department of Planning and Survey, in order to obtain land for the school.

The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance fined the defendant 5,000 dirhams for the charge against him, and the verdict was not accepted by the al-Khaliji, who appealed against him, and his client, lawyer Amna Al-Darmaki, demanded his innocence, confirming that he had not purged any documents related to the school or others, and that he delivered the seals to one of its employees.

It stated that the appellant paid before the court with the ploy of accusation to claim his salary and dues, and other civil lawsuits to claim the sums owed to him and the school owed, in which the court ruled to compensate him 167 thousand dirhams.

The Khorfakkan Court of Appeal ruled that the defendant was innocent of the charges against him, due to several reasons, which included that one of the requirements of the crime of breach of trust was to take place secretly without publicly, and therefore it is not reasonable and logical for him to embezzlement of all files belonging to the school openly with the help of the school staff.





