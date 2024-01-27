The Dubai Court of Cassation upheld a ruling ruled by the Court of First Instance, and upheld by the Court of Appeal, proving the sham partnership and management of a Gulf man for three companies founded by his brother in his name, and absolved him of debts estimated at 100 million dirhams that had accumulated from those companies, and ruled to remove him, and delete his name from the register of partners in them.

It also ruled in the commercial case to prove partnership and actual management of the defendant brother in the aforementioned companies, and to add his name instead of the plaintiff in the register of partners and commercial licenses for those companies, and ruled to publish the ruling in two widely circulated newspapers.

In detail, a Gulf person filed a lawsuit before the Dubai Courts, in which he stated that he granted his brother a legal power of attorney in October 2016, certified before a notary public, allowing him to establish companies of all kinds, sign contracts for the purchase or sale of shares, change the trade name, and all that entails. Of all procedures.

Legal advisor Mohamed Najib, representing the plaintiff’s defense, said that the plaintiff’s brother’s agency stipulated that the defendant be granted all powers to manage the companies from the technical, administrative, and financial aspects by terminating bank transactions, signing checks, appointing employees, terminating their services, and relinquishing to himself and to others the plaintiff’s shares in the company. Companies, whether for or without compensation.

He added that, based on the agency contract, the defendant brother bought shares in a contracting company with its branches, changed its name, and registered shares in his wife’s name. The side contract between the two brothers stipulated that the plaintiff would be merely a guarantor of the commercial licenses of those companies, with shares of them being registered in his name for official purposes. Only, the plaintiff signed the contract as a witness and not a contracting party with rights or obligations.

He pointed out that the plaintiff was later surprised by the issuance of judicial rulings against the defendant companies, and after research and investigation, it became clear that they were burdened with debts amounting to about 100 million dirhams.

On October 2021, the plaintiff canceled his agency to his brother, the defendant, and asked the judiciary to invalidate the actions of introducing him as a fictitious partner in those companies, due to proven fraud and unfairness on the part of the defendant, who took advantage of the agency by inserting him as a fictitious partner in them, and his mismanagement caused them to incur heavy losses and debts.

The plaintiff submitted a list of a previous lawsuit between the defendant and another party who owned shares in one of the defendant companies, in which he acknowledged that he is the partner and the actual manager of the companies. He also presented evidence that he was completely occupied with managing any companies during the year 2017, in addition to commercial licenses for the private companies that he manages.

For its part, the defense of the defendant brother submitted a memorandum in which he requested that the lawsuit against him and his wife (the fourth defendant in the lawsuit) not be accepted, and that the lawsuit be rejected for lack of validity, proof, and lack of interest.

The court ruled to appoint an accounting expert, whose report revealed that all financial matters related to the companies were under the hands of the defendant brother and another partner, as well as all bank transactions, company budgets, and the distribution of profits and losses.

The expert report confirmed that the defendant brother is the actual owner of all shares in the defendant companies, and is responsible for paying all their debts, and that the partnership of the latter’s wife and his plaintiff brother is nothing but a sham partnership.

The court concluded, based on the report and examination of the documents, that the plaintiff was a fictitious partner, who did not contribute to the capital or receive any profits, and absolved him of the debts accumulated by the company.

The initial ruling was not accepted by the defendant and his wife, so they appealed it before the Court of Appeal, which referred the case again to an expert, who also concluded what the expert report in the initial case concluded, that the first appellant is the actual person in charge of managing those companies, and responsible for paying their debts. all.

After examining the case, the papers submitted, the expert report, and the pleadings of both parties, the Court of Appeal upheld the initial ruling and obligated the appellants to pay the fees and expenses.

The case moved to the final stage before the Court of Cassation, as the brother against whom the ruling was issued and his wife appealed the rulings of first instance and the appeal. In their appeal, they lamented the error of the ruling in applying the law, the deficiency in justification, and the violation of the right of defence, by ending up with a sham partnership between the two brothers in violation of the principle of proof in writing.

The Court of Cassation responded to this by saying that what is meant by formality is the agreement of the two parties to perform an apparent, unreal act that conceals the relationship between them, and that it is within the authority of the trial court to extract or deny it.

The court ruled to uphold the initial and appeal rulings, regarding the formality of the partnership, and to absolve the fictitious partner brother from the debts accumulated by the companies.

. The plaintiff was surprised by the issuance of court rulings against the defendant companies that were found to be burdened with debt.