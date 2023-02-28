(Gulf) lost 200 thousand dirhams, after he tried to invest his money in digital currencies, through another person (Gulf), who took the money from him and seized it for himself, and refused to return it, and he must request the plaintiff from the Civil Court of Ras Al Khaimah to compel the defendant to pay him 200 thousand Dirham, with legal interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment. The court ruled that the defendant be required to return the amount, and obliged him to pay the lawsuit fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit papers that he handed the defendant 200 thousand dirhams in exchange for investing in the digital currency, but it was not proven that he deposited the amount in his account, and the expert committee that was delegated was unable to verify that the defendant deposited the investment amount in his account, for not The existence of documents, and the closure of the website of the digital currency company, despite the defendant’s acknowledgment of receiving the amount, and his refusal to return it, despite his request several times.

The defendant’s attorney indicated that the case was not accepted to be filed against someone who is not qualified, and that it was rejected for lack of proof, as the plaintiff did not provide any evidence proving that he delivered the amount to his client, and continued that his client denies any statement attributed to him, and that the statement attributed to him was taken in a different judicial context, And it was during a criminal case that was filed, and he pointed out that the plaintiff invested his money in a company, and he was a victim of it, and that he delivered the amount to another person and saw the plaintiff’s account on the electronic platform and in his balance 54 thousand dollars, and asked for a ruling to dismiss the case, and to oblige the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

And it was stated in the operative ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, that it was established in the case papers that the plaintiff had filed a lawsuit against the defendant, to demand that he return the amount of 200,000 dirhams that he handed to him, and that the investigations of the Public Prosecution resulted in the defendant receiving the money from the plaintiff, but the dispute Confined between them regarding whether the defendant invested the amount of money for the plaintiff, or seized it for himself, and accordingly the plaintiff has the right to file his lawsuit and demand the return of the amount that was delivered to him, and accordingly the lawsuit was filed in a capacity, other than what the defendant adhered to and the court tended to refuse to pay Defendant.

She explained that the defendant admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and when he heard it with the expertise that was delegated with the permission of the Public Prosecution in the incident of receiving the amount, which is considered a non-judicial admission, as it was not made before the court, but rather within the framework of investigations and expert work, and pointed out that it was clear from the expert report. The defendant did not provide any supporting evidence proving that he opened an account on the company’s website for the benefit of the plaintiff and deposited the amount of money.

She added: It was found that the company’s website has been closed since 2019, and it is not possible to access it, as long as it is proven that there is an oral agreement between the two parties that the defendant invests the plaintiff’s money, provided that the other later enjoys profits in return for the investment, and the defendant did not prove that that amount was deposited in the company’s account or invested by opening An account in favor of the plaintiff, the case is that the burden of proving the aspects of his disposition of the amount is borne by him, and the court is directed to oblige him to return it to the plaintiff.

She indicated that it is not permissible for anyone to take the money of another except for a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it, and that what the defendant adhered to regarding the authority of the penal order issued because there are no grounds for filing a criminal case temporarily and excluding the suspicion of the crime of fraud, cannot in any way be taken into account as it is not considered. A judgment or acknowledgment issued by the court ending a dispute, and accordingly the court obligated the defendant to pay the plaintiff 200 thousand dirhams, and obliged him to pay the lawsuit fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.