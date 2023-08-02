The Dubai Misdemeanor Court sentenced a Gulf citizen to one year in prison, for not adhering to the periodic examination system for people released in drug cases.

According to the details of the case, the accused underwent the system of periodic and sudden examination in accordance with the controls established for persons released in drug cases, and signed the declaration of no objection to taking a sample from him and the commitment to appear at the predetermined dates.

The accused received the review schedule for the dates he had to review with the administration, but he did not appear on the specified date, so he was contacted several times, but he did not answer, and then the administration resorted to generalizing him in the criminal system.

Later, his location was located and his house was raided after legal measures were taken, and he was arrested.

After he was brought to the General Department for Narcotics Control, and asked why he did not answer the calls, he admitted that he had failed the periodic examination because he was “in an abnormal state.”

For his part, the defendant’s lawyer argued before the court that his confession in the police evidence record was invalid, and requested an acquittal ruling due to the lack of elements of the crime.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that confession in criminal matters is one of the elements of inference that the trial court has complete freedom to assess its validity and value, indicating that it is convinced of the sincerity of the accused’s confession, that it represents the truth, and that it came from a free and conscious will, appreciating the invalidity of his later claim that the confession It was the result of coercion.

She explained that the periodic examination system for drug abusers and psychotropic substances was issued based on the instructions of the supreme authority in the state, considering that it is a preventive measure intended to protect society, and to ensure that the accused do not continue to abuse narcotic substances, and that they fall into the circle of addiction again, based on their approval. By agreeing to undergo the program, and therefore, the drug or psychotropic substance abuse that results from the examination, it is valid to arrest him and hold him accountable for it.