A partial civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled that a Gulf man must pay his (Arab) ex-wife in the amount of 111 thousand 98 dirhams and 92 fils, her share of the rent of her real estate, with the legal interest at 9%, and obligated him to pay the fees and attorney fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that she owned, in conjunction with her ex-husband, a land consisting of a swimming pool, a car umbrella, a wall, and a residential investment land with a ground building and two floors duplicated under ownership.

She explained that her ex-husband placed his hand on the two properties and benefited from their proceeds without giving her her share of the income and rent of the two properties since he gave her half of the property in 2019, and demanded that an expert be appointed in the lawsuit to prove her right and what the defendant seized from it and its usefulness, determine what real estate she has, and obligate the defendant to pay fees. And expenses.

The defendant’s attorney demanded to reject the lawsuit because the plaintiff was the wife of his client and had three sons from him, before the divorce took place between them, and that he gave her half of the residential land and he was the one who built the land according to a coupon, and he also gave up half of the property under a waiver with the municipality department, and she resides in the property and did not It is invested and is still common, and the property was mortgaged with the bank to obtain a loan, and the two parties signed the mortgage contract and agreed to purchase a residential building for the sake of investment in which the plaintiff is a partner, and he continued that his client wrote half of the residential building for the plaintiff.

He added that the bank has deducted 15 thousand dirhams from the salary of its client monthly since 2010 until now, and therefore the plaintiff is obligated to pay 7500 dirhams to the plaintiff in exchange for what is deducted from his salary in favor of the bank, in addition to the so-called mortgage insurance of 1744 dirhams every three months, in addition to the services he performs. His client for the building, pointing out that his client did not invest in the residential building or rent it to the plaintiff’s refusal to sign the lease contracts and the request for a judgment rejecting the lawsuit and forcing the plaintiff to pay 97,000 dirhams to his client and obligating her to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

Al-Hikma affirmed in the text of its judgment that it considers depending on what was stated in the lease contracts and the expenses that the defendant made in the real estate, and based on the report of the delegated expert, the net rent from the rental proceeds estimated by the court is 222 thousand and 197 dirhams and 84 fils, and it is divided equally between the two parties. Between them, the plaintiff shall have the value of 111 thousand, 98 dirhams, and 92 fils, and the court obliges the defendant to pay it to the plaintiff in exchange for her share of the property proceeds, and according to what has been done by the jurisprudence of the judiciary to pay her legal interest at the rate of 9% annually of the amount starting from the filing of the lawsuit until the date of payment It also obligates him with expenses and attorney fees.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

