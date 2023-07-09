A Khaleeji filed a lawsuit in the Fujairah Civil Court of First Instance, in which he demanded the assignment of an engineering expert specializing in vehicles. His task is to examine a vehicle he bought through social media for 128,000 dirhams. Because of problems in the structure of the vehicle, and that its market value does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams.

In his lawsuit, he stated that the first defendant (an Asian) claimed that the vehicle, a Lexus type, was free from any defects and from any accidents, and the plaintiff delivered the agreed amount to the second defendant, of the same nationality, in his capacity as a driver, as he works as a driver and transporter of vehicles to deliver it. to the first defendant.

He added that he communicated with the first defendant, and asked him in all friendly ways to refund the amount and receive the vehicle, but he refused, so he filed a case and requested that an engineering expert be assigned to inspect the vehicle, and indicate its current market value, its market value while the plaintiff purchased it, and indicate the defects in it, and the date of their occurrence, And its impact on the market value of the vehicle, and its validity for registration in all emirates of the country, to show the right in the case.

The plaintiff stated that it is decided that the rule “fraud defects the actions”, which results in the invalidity of the sale, is an applicable rule, even if there is no special provision in the law, and is based on moral and social considerations in combating fraud, deceit and fraud and not deviating from the avenue of good faith that must be available. Dispositions or procedures in general are for the maintenance of the interest of individuals and society. If fraud is proven, the conduct or procedure is invalidated accordingly. Thus, he has committed fraud by the first defendant, because he discovered after purchasing the vehicle that it is not valid for registration and licensing according to the examination result.

For its part, the court decided to assign an expert to examine the vehicle, who proved in his report that there was a modification and welding in the “chassis” of the vehicle, and that the welding date dates back to more than three years, which affects the market value of the vehicle and its validity.

The expert stated that it can only be registered after replacing the entire chassis from the agency for the vehicle, which is considered a breach by the first defendant of his commitment, as he did not inform the plaintiff of that defect, and added that the market value of the vehicle on the date of sale amounted to 50 thousand dirhams, while the report listed the damages that It was inflicted on the plaintiff, which consisted in not selling the damaged vehicle, as he tried to sell it, but it was not possible to sell it, and the reason was that it was not licensed by the competent authority.

The plaintiff filed a list amending the requests, in which the judgment first requested the annulment of the sales contract concluded between the plaintiff and the first defendant, which included the sale of the vehicle with the return of the condition to what it was due to the presence of hidden defects in the vehicle, and the obligation of the two defendants jointly to pay the plaintiff an amount of 128 thousand dirhams, and interest in the amount of 128 thousand dirhams. 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, in addition to obligating them to pay the plaintiff an amount of 50 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages incurred by the plaintiff as a result of the defendants’ fault.

For its part, the court ruled first that the case was inadmissible with regard to the second defendant for filing it against an unqualified person, secondly that the vehicle sale contract concluded between the plaintiff and the first defendant be annulled, and thirdly that the first defendant was required to pay the plaintiff 128 thousand dirhams and interest at the rate of 9% annually from the date of the claim. Judicial proceedings until full payment, in addition to obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and obligating the defendant to fees and expenses, and 200 dirhams for attorney’s fees.

