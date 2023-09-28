The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that a Gulf man, in his capacity as his son’s guardian, was obligated to pay 43,000 dirhams for the price of a car that another person bought from his son, and obligated him to pay 5,000 dirhams to the plaintiff as compensation for moral damage.

The claim filed by the plaintiff stated that he bought a car from the defendants (Gulf nationals) worth 43,000 dirhams, but he was surprised after two days that it broke down. He contacted them and informed them of what had happened, so they asked him to hand over the car to them for repair, and the father and his son repaired it for a value of 3,500 dirhams, and they asked him to pay the value. Repair is a condition for returning the car to him, even though they received the price and registered it in his name, but the plaintiff refused that, pointing out that the broken down car caused him material damage amounting to 10,000 dirhams, as he rented a car during the period of its breakdown in order to complete his daily affairs.

The plaintiff demanded that the defendants be obligated to cancel the car contract with a two-month warranty for the car’s breakdown, and that they be required to jointly compensate him 10,000 dirhams for the damage he sustained as a result of renting a car, and that they be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The technical report showed that some of the vehicle’s malfunctions are hidden, while others are obvious, as malfunctions in the engine and transmission are considered hidden mechanical malfunctions that cannot be known except in the presence of a specialized mechanical technician. The report concluded that defects in the engine, transmission, and chassis are among the defects for which the car should be recalled. The ruling of a civil court of first instance stated that hidden defects in the car prevent it from being used and used, and therefore the plaintiff has the right to request cancellation of the sales contract. The court obliged the defendants to recover the amount of 43 thousand dirhams of the price of the car to the plaintiff and for the plaintiff to undertake to transfer its ownership to the defendant. The court ruled to oblige the first defendant, in his capacity as guardian of his son who sold the car to the plaintiff, to pay the latter 43,000 dirhams for the price of the car he bought, provided that the defendant recovers the car, and the plaintiff transfers its ownership in the defendant’s name, and obligates him to pay 5,000 dirhams as compensation for the damage. Literary, and he is obligated to pay the expenses and fees of the case.