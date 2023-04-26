Four people from an Arab country used an innovative method to lure those who wanted to make quick gains, and rob them by seducing them by exchanging the national currency, the “dirham” for the dollar, at an attractive price, and stealing them with a trick.

And the case papers stated that a person residing abroad in the country of the arrested suspects manages the crimes they commit, so he creates accounts with fake names through social networks, publishes advertisements for selling currency during them, and coordinates the rest of the roles between the gang members, pointing out that a Gulf person contacted them and tempted him to buy 10 Thousands of dollars, compared to 10 thousand dirhams.

As soon as one of them received the money from him, he threw a bundle of counterfeit dollars at him, and he fled with the other defendants, and the police managed to arrest them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred them to the Misdemeanor Court, so it ruled that they be imprisoned for three months and fined each of them an amount of 10 thousand dirhams and deported about the state.

In detail, the court stated in the case papers that the four defendants formed a gang formation run by a person from abroad to steal by trickery, so one of them creates fake accounts on social networks, and publishes an advertisement offering to sell the dollar at an attractive price, while another defendant provides fake currency to hand it over to the victim, while a third undertakes The task is to meet the victim, receive money in dirhams from him, then throw the counterfeit currency at him, and flee quickly from the site, where the rest of the accused are waiting for him.

And it was established in the seizure report that a report had been received about a fraud incident near a hotel in the Deira region, and by going to the site, the victim was seen, who reported that he had communicated with a person who had posted an advertisement on the “Facebook” network.

He offers to sell the currency, and agreed with him to buy 10,000 dollars for 10,000 dirhams.

He indicated that they agreed to meet on the morning of the incident, in parking lots opposite a hotel, and a person supposed to be the representative in charge of delivering the amount arrived, and came to his car, so he asked him to ride to carry out the delivery process, but the latter entered half of his body through the door of the car, and got out of his pocket. A bundle of dollars, he threw it on the seat next to the driver, snatched 10 thousand dirhams from his hand, and ran between the cars, pointing out that he tried to catch up with him, but he disappeared from sight.

For its part, the police took the necessary measures immediately, and investigations concluded that four suspects were involved in carrying out this crime and other similar incidents, and they were arrested successively.

One of the defendants admitted that he came to the country a year ago on a visit visa, and joined a group of his nationality inside the country working under the leadership of a person residing abroad, and communicating with each other through social networking programs.

The accused said that the gang relied on a fraudulent method to seize the victims’ money by playing on the chord of greed, and offered deals to sell the currency at attractive prices, pointing out that he was present in the incident related to this case in the place that witnessed the crime, and one of his colleagues delivered the counterfeit currency and stole the money from the victim. On him, and when he saw him running, he fled in turn with the rest of the accused, and each of them received 500 dirhams from the operation.

Another defendant admitted that a person who resides outside the country in the country of the defendants manages the operations, undertakes the task of luring the victims, and assigns the rest of the accused, through another inside the country who coordinates between them, pointing out that they are all present at the crime scene, to monitor its implementation by one of them, and to intervene. In the event of a problem.

For its part, the court confirmed in the merits of its ruling its reassurance that the accusation against the defendants was proven correct, and it ruled that each of them be imprisoned for three months, deported from the state, and fined each of them 10 thousand dirhams.