A Gulf person said that he lost an amount of 620,000 dirhams in a “fake investment” that two Asians met at an exhibition persuaded him, explaining that they lured him to obtain large profits through trading in international stocks through the mediation of their company.

He continued that the defendants created an atmosphere that aroused the passion of the visitors of their stand at the exhibition, as they displayed a luxury car, and claimed that the international company that manufactures it was sponsoring their stand, so he gave them the amount in installments, and in the end he discovered – as he said – that they had deceived him.

The Public Prosecution in Dubai charged the two defendants with committing the crime of appropriating the money of others in a fraudulent manner, and referred them to the Criminal Court, which was not satisfied with the evidence and ruled their innocence.

In detail, a man complained of being defrauded. In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he said that he was visiting an exhibition and was stopped by the platform of a company specialized in trading international stocks, where the two defendants received him and offered him to invest in the company, indicating that the profits he would receive ranged from 16% to 18% per month.

He added that he was convinced of the show that was presented on a large screen, accompanied by other effects included in the platform, such as the luxury car. They were also keen to distribute in-kind gifts to the platform’s pioneers.

He continued that after about two months of negotiating with him by phone, he met them, and handed them 75 thousand dirhams, fees for registering and opening an account, and investing the amount.

He also handed them a copy of his identity card and a letter issued by the bank.

He indicated that he checked his account after about a month, on the company’s website, and discovered that he had won about $ 2,000, so he asked them to transfer the amount to his bank account, but they told him that the amount would be transferred next month with the profits of the new month, and persuaded him to invest more, so he handed them an amount 185 thousand dirhams under the building in which they live.

And he continued that after four months his profits amounted to about 9900 dollars, so he expressed his desire to receive the profits, but they persuaded him to open a sub-account with the company to invest the profits, so he agreed to that, and continued to hand them additional sums until the total sums he gave them reached 620 thousand dirhams.

With the question of the first accused, in the report of the police inference and investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the charge, and decided that he had resided in the country for 20 years with his parents, and he was present with his cousin, the second accused, in one of the exhibitions where they met the victim.

He was also investing in the field of stocks through a company, and later learned that the victim was investing in the same company, denying owning a company in this field and persuading the plaintiff to invest in it.

He said that he left the country in mid-2019 to complete his studies abroad, and obtained his university degree, and when he returned, he was surprised by his arrest, and learned that the victim had opened a complaint against him on charges of fraud, indicating that he had not received any money from the latter, and had only met him twice. in Dubai.

After examining the case papers, the court found that the statements of the victim were sent, and no evidence was presented of the defendants owning the company or receipts indicating that they had received money from it, and it ruled their innocence.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed the verdict before the Court of Appeal, and requested annulment of the innocence and conviction of the defendants based on the evidence, the statements of the victim, pictures of the website of the defendants’ company, a copy of the victim’s account, and a statement of account of the seized amounts.

However, for its part, the Court of Appeal concluded that the ruling of the first degree covered the case and dealt with the evidence with scrutiny, and upheld the innocence of the defendants. The plaintiff claimed that the defendants offered him to invest in their company…to get profits ranging from 16 to 18% per month.