The Dubai Criminal Court began the trial of a Gulf employee, who assaulted a paramedic in a government hospital in Dubai, slapping her forcefully, and in a sudden way on her cheek and left ear, causing permanent hearing impairment, according to the Public Prosecution investigations, which revealed the accused’s belief that the nursing staff is responsible for The death of his father.

The victim said that she was performing her job duties at the head of her work as a paramedic in the hospital in which she works, so the accused entered her and asked her if she was the nurse who transported the patient, and she answered him in the affirmative, believing that he was asking her about a patient she participated in transporting him from the Nad al-Sheba area. What he had was nothing but that he slapped her forcefully on her cheek and left ear, then those present intervened, and they moved between them and grabbed him, indicating that she was subjected to severe pain in the left side of her head, and she had a bleeding in her mouth, and she is still suffering from a hearing problem.

For his part, the accused admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the police inference report that he was in shock on the day of the incident, when he was informed of the death of his father, as a result of his injury to his neck, and his sister told him that the paramedics had failed in the procedures for his transfer, so he went to the victim, and asked her if she participated in the transfer She replied, “Yes,” and he slapped her.

In addition, the report of the Forensic Medicine Department concluded that the victim suffers a slight loss of nerve hearing in the left ear, and complains of tinnitus, which is considered a permanent disability estimated at about 2%.





