A total civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to oblige a Gulf Arab to pay the last 72 thousand and 524 dirhams, the value of his use of a real estate within two years, and obligate him to pay 9% of the legal interest from the date of filing the lawsuit until the date of payment, after the Gulf refused to hand over the property he sold at a value of 570 thousand Dirhams, and benefited from the proceeds.

The court of the first instance ruled to compel Al-Khaliji (the defendant) to hand over the property to the plaintiff free of concerns and persons, and obligated him to pay him 10 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material damage that he suffered, and the defendant appealed the judgment, and the court ruled to reject the appeal, uphold the ruling, the order Which was rejected by the defendant, and the property was not vacated.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit newspaper that he bought from the defendant a residential property with the intention of financial investment according to a property transfer document for 570 thousand dirhams, and he agreed with the defendant that he would receive the property from him and a clearance of electricity and water, but he refused to hand over the property and delay it, despite the sale contract. It stipulates that the property should be vacated after one month of selling and receiving the keys.

He explained that the defendant uses the property as a residence for the workers of his company, to benefit from it, despite the issuance of judgments against him, as he has established facilities for the workers of his company without his knowledge or consent, which forced him to submit a case proof to the police to prove the material damage he had caused to the place, indicating that the defendant had missed it. Using the property and exposing it to material loss as a result of not exploiting the place that became its property.

In the articles of the ruling, it was stated that the defendant did not initiate the implementation of the rulings issued against him by handing over the property to the plaintiff, and that the property that he placed his possession on without legal basis is (the hand of a usurper) according to the law.

She added that the plaintiff’s request for rent from the beneficial real estate and compensation for material damages are two sides of one request, as the court is reassured by the account expert’s conclusion that the value of the proceeds owed from the defendant’s use of the plaintiff’s property from April 1 2018 until February 23 this year is 72 One thousand and 524 dirhams, which is for what the plaintiff has missed in terms of gaining and benefiting from the property in dispute, which is what the court decides, and the defendant is obligated to pay the plaintiff as a result of his failure to implement his commitment generated by the sale contract, and it also stipulates obligating him to pay the plaintiff the legal benefits of 9% annually for The amount spent from the date on which the final judgment becomes final, until the payment is completed, and it is obligated to pay the fees and attorneys’ fees.





