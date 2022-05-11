A (Gulf) man seized 40,000 dirhams from another (Gulf Arab), after claiming that he was working in the field of lands. Fake.

The victim filed a lawsuit and asked for the decisive oath to be given to the defendant, and the Ras Al Khaimah Colleges Court decided to reject the lawsuit because the plaintiff was arbitrary in his request to direct the decisive oath to the defendant according to the formula he requested.

In the lawsuit papers, the plaintiff explained that the defendant informed him in 2019 that he works in the field of land and can secure lands through his relations, and received from him 20 thousand dirhams, and after two weeks he informed him that the land that was secured is sloping and needs backfilling, and he asked him for an additional 10 thousand dirhams, and after a while he informed him that he obtained On a plot of land better than the previous one, he asked for another 10 thousand dirhams.

He added that he asked the defendant to show him the plot of land, but he was procrastinating, and it turned out that the land was fake.

The court ruling stated that the plaintiff requested to compel the defendant to pay him 40 thousand dirhams, which are requests that differ from the requests in the case, in which he requests that the decisive oath be directed to the defendant in the form he requested, and accordingly the payment was made without a basis from the true reality and the law The court rejects it.

She explained that the appealed penal court acquitted the defendant of the charge of seizing the plaintiff’s money in exchange for his assistance in purchasing land, and that a partial civil court had rejected the claim brought by the plaintiff regarding obligating the defendant to return the amount mentioned in the suit, and accordingly the court concluded that the plaintiff was arbitrary in the request Directing the decisive oath in the form he requested, which is rejected by the court and obliges the plaintiff to pay the costs of the case.



