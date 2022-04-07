1 – First Find Out How The City Got Its Name

In the year 1080, the son of the great William the Conqueror decided to showcase their power. As such, he went on to build a Norman fort in the north. After construction, they managed to erect a Black Gate and a Castle Keep. As such, these two became the oldest buildings found in and around the city; later they became one complete attraction.

2 – You Can Even Go Back

If you’re interested in finding out about the history, it’s a great idea to visit the Great North Museum. At the museum, you’ll be able to learn about the lush Newcastle history that dates as far back as Roman time. Remember, there are also animal and mummy exhibits for your viewing pleasure.

3 – Get Acquainted With Newcastle’s Neighborhoods

The nightlife in Newcastle has always been the talk of the town and the Bigg Market is an ever thriving location. This is one that dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. In one single location, there are over 20 pubs so you’ll never run out of options to catch a drink.

At the Quayside, you’ll find a ton of restaurants, pubs, and bars if you desire and all of them tend to overlook the water. If you’re looking for something different, then it’s best if you check out Jesmond and its three conservation areas. Besides the likes of pubs, bars, and restaurants, you can even admire the fine architecture in Grainger Town. The easiest thing to do is search for hotels online. You can find the best place to stay in Newcastle with these hotel deals in Newcastle.

4 – Cross One Of The Seven Bridges

For most, Newcastle upon Tyne relates to the ever famous Tyne Bridge. When you visit, you can take a Heritage tour during September. During the summer months, the Gateshead Millennium Bridge remains tilted.

Designer Robert Stephenson designed the bridge so that it would have both vehicle and rail traffic. Additionally, the Swing Bridge built in 1876 is a popular location and still manages to be opened up to four times each week.

5 – Wander Down Britain’s Best Street

What’s the best street you might ask? Well, it’s none other than Grey Street according to all of BBC Radio 4’s listeners. The street was chosen for its pure beauty and is found nowhere other than in Grainger Town. Within the town, up to a whopping 40% of all the buildings are listed.

6 – Find One Of The Cities Major Landmarks

For one of the most stunning views you have ever seen in your life, you’ll need to take a trek up 164 steps. The view from Grey Monument is just breathtaking and more than worth the journey. Architect Edward Bailey was also the designer of the Nelson Column. The Nelson Column was designed as a special tribute to Prime Minister Earl Grey.

7 – Talking Of Landmarks

The Northern Angel has always been a well sought out one since its inception in 1998. St Nicholas Cathedral and its exquisite architecture have always been considered another famous landmark. However, if you’re interested in Gothic architecture, then St Thomas the Martyrs church is a fine specimen.

For fine timber work, there’s the Dunston Staiths and they’re currently Europe’s biggest structure. According to UNESCO, the Byker Wall is considered a Grade II landmark and is simply the most outstanding 20th-century building.

8 – See What Lies Beneath Newcastle’s Streets

Beneath the streets are the famous victorian tunnels. These were reopened after restoration efforts in 2010. However, during the war, they served as air-raid shelters and are now open for tours. If you’re interested in this one, it’s best to prepare for the damp and chilly surroundings.

9 – Join Some Of The Countries Most Passionate Fans

St James’ Park is home to the Newcastle United Football Club. The park is named the biggest in all of the UK and it’s well worth the tour. So, if you’re ever in Newcastle don’t forget to pay a visit and get yourself a ticket for a game. Additionally, there’s also the Roof Top Tour that gives a better view of the area.