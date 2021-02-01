The National Committee for Biosecurity, headed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has launched a unified guide for the use of personal protection methods from diseases and epidemics, as part of its strategy to ensure public health and prevent the transmission of infectious diseases in the country.

The guide comes in response to the global emergency imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and in line with the directives launched by the World Health Organization, and aims to provide a guideline to clarify the importance of wearing masks (masks), their types and nature, as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to curb the transmission of infection and save lives.

The National Biosecurity Committee had already completed preparing and circulating the guide, and the preparation was done in coordination between the Ministry, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Dubai Health Authority and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health.

The guide specifies the classification and types of personal protection means (masks), which include medical, surgical, paper, and cloth “masks”. It details the nature of using each type, the degrees of protection it provides, the nature of protection, the mechanism of dealing with it and its use.

The guide specifies the cases in which it is necessary to use the face mask “masks”, including going to any store, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital, being in a park gathering with friends and family who are not residents of the same person, or attending any external or internal public event, or using Public buses, taxis, someone else’s car sharing, or walking down a busy street crowded with pedestrians.

The guide deals with the components of “masks” and the materials to be made of them, including that they must consist of three layers of cloth and be prepared for one-time use only, and that the materials used for manufacturing must be free of “latex”, hypoallergenic, and free of glass fibers.

It also specifies the nature of the tests to be subjected to to ensure its quality, which include tests of the efficiency of bacteria filtration in the laboratory, the efficiency of filtering particles, resistance to breathing, resistance to volatilization of liquid materials, and flammability testing, and the guide deals with the procedures for their use for individuals.

The guide also clarifies the requirements for the use of hand protection gloves and their specifications, and the guide emphasizes – in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization – on the necessity of constant hand cleaning and the use of medical sterilizers to ensure the highest rates of personal protection from transmission and epidemics.

The guide explains the nature of the “face shield”, linking its use with the necessity to wear a “muzzle” with it to ensure protection from transmission of infection and epidemics, except in specific cases, such as difficulty breathing due to wearing a mask.

The guide explains the importance of social distancing, as it plays an important role in limiting its spread if it is applied firmly and strictly. He explained the scientific background that proves the effect of this on what is known as measuring systems for the ability of the patient to transmit the infection to others, and it shows the average number of people exposed to catching the infection from the infected person, and it has been proven that in the case of adherence to the 75% physical distance, the infected person (who appears on it) Symptoms after five days on average) can transmit the infection to approximately two and a half people after about 30 days, and in the case of commitment by only 50%, the infected person who has symptoms can transmit the infection to 15 people after about 30 days.

