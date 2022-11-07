This Sunday began the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), a two-week space in which delegates from more than 190 countries meet to negotiate how to slow down climate change and prepare for the impacts that are already beginning to let. It will be two weeks of technical and complicated talks that are not easy to keep track of. América Futura has prepared a brief guide to better navigate COP27 and understand the position with which Latin America arrives at these talks.

A region historically not so responsible for climate change

When talking about which countries are the most responsible for climate change, there are two pieces of information that must be taken into account: the greenhouse gases that each region currently emits and the sum of these historical emissions. For example, for the year 2019, our region represented 10% of the total global emissions that were generated that year, positioning it in third place, only below East Asia (27%) and North America (12%).

But if you look at the historical figures, the picture changes. Since the industrial revolution (1850) – a moment that is considered a kind of milestone that started climate change caused by human activities -, Latin America and the Caribbean generated 11% of global emissions. From this perspective, the region becomes the fourth with the most emissions, below North America (23%), Europe (16%) and East Asia (12%).

An important issue, however, is that it is also a very unequal region, including in its emissions. While within the 20 countries in the world that have historically contributed the most to climate change are Brazil (fourth), Argentina (14) and Mexico (15), most Central American countries, as well as the islands, generate less than 0, 1% of global emissions. Of course, this is related to the size of the country, its population and economy. But it is a fact that must be taken into account when understanding what requests each delegation brings to the climate negotiations at COP27.

Latin America and the Caribbean does not negotiate as a bloc

In most international negotiations, the region negotiates together, under the name of the Latin American and Caribbean Group (Grulac). But in the climate change negotiations, the countries began to atomize. As Jimena Nieto Carrasco recalls, who was part of the Colombian delegation that participated in the negotiations of the Paris Agreement and who is currently a member of the Compliance Committee of the Agreement, “having such a diverse geography and positions led to the generation of new groups . Negotiating like Latin America implies agreeing with the Caribbean islands, including Cuba, which are the most vulnerable to climate change and need more action. But also to giants like Brazil, which has had positions of not being ambitious with climate action.”

Although this division between groups has allowed the climate negotiations not to stall and to move forward, it has also taken away from the region the power that it has to speak from a majority. Over the years, the groups have rearmed and disarmed. There are also countries that participate in more than one bloc. They are currently like this:

AILAC: Under the name Independent Association of Latin America and the Caribbean (AILAC), the countries of the region that seek high climate ambition are gathered. In other words, they also consider that the countries of the region should reduce their greenhouse gases with ambition. Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru are part of this group.

SUNRISE: The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America brings together the countries of the region that are against the commodification of nature and, in the context of the climate change talks, consider that, since they do not have greater responsibility in the generation of greenhouse gases, they should not be ambitious in their climate goals. Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are part of this group.

AOSIS: The Alliance of Small Island States brings together small islands from around the world. They have played a major role in climate negotiations as they are highly vulnerable to rising sea levels and coastal erosion, despite not being responsible for climate change. From Latin America and the Caribbean, Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Suriname, Bahamas, Barbados, Granada, Jamaica, Malvinas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago form part of this group. , and Haiti.

Mexico: It is part of Environmental Integrity Group which is only made up of six states from different parts of the world and that includes developed and developing economies: Mexico, Liechtenstein, Monaco, South Korea, Switzerland and Georgia.

Brazil: It is part of the BASIC group. The name comes from the initials of the countries that comprise it and that are considered emerging economies: Brazil, South Africa, India and China.

A preferential treatment for Africa before Latin America and the Caribbean?

In the climate negotiations there is a figure known as “special circumstances” that are given to certain groups of countries that are considered more vulnerable to climate change, which guarantees them more attention, so to speak. So far, this figure has only been recognized for island countries and least developed countries. However, Nieto explains, the African continent – ​​which, unlike Latin America and the Caribbean, does negotiate as a group – has always had the desire to be under that umbrella of special circumstances. “He has wanted it for years, but Latin American negotiators have managed to block it.”

In the case of COP27, they once again requested that it be an issue that is part of the negotiation agenda and because this Conference will be held in Egypt, which means that the presidency of COP27 is African, they may be more likely to let the topic be discussed. “There is a reality and that is that resources for climate change are scarce,” adds Isabel Cavelier, former COP negotiator and co-founder of the Colombian think tank Transforma. “So Africa has been arguing for many years that they have a special vulnerability. But if Africa is granted the special circumstances, then only Latin America and a few other middle-income countries in Asia would be excluded from a prioritization that would privilege the islands, the least developed countries and the entire African continent.” In practice, this could translate into less opportunity to access the international cooperation resources that Latin America needs to adapt and plan with climate change in mind.