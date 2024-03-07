The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund launched a new guide for retirees and those approaching retirement, aiming to provide the best ways and mechanisms to support retirees and prepare them psychologically, socially, financially and health-wise for the post-retirement stage, in line with the directions and endeavors of the Abu Dhabi government aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens.

The guide, which bears the name “Retirement Guide,” was prepared in cooperation with the Fund’s strategic partners, within the framework of the proactive rehabilitation program for newly retired and insured persons about to retire, which the Fund launched last year, and the Fund will publish the most important information contained in the guide, via: An expanded campaign that he will launch soon on his official accounts on social media platforms.

The guide – which included four chapters: proactive retirement planning, healthy life after retirement, financial culture and retirement planning, and safe transition to retirement – includes a number of important information in the health, financial, psychological and social fields, whether for those approaching retirement or for the insured who are still in the process. The beginning of their professional journey. It also provides comprehensive information to qualify for retirement, through a series of pre-retirement advice, by focusing on following positive practices while the insured is at work, or those he needs for psychological and social adaptation after reaching retirement age.

The guide, which was published on the Fund’s official website, helps the insured to prevent the psychological changes that he may be exposed to upon recent retirement, and provides him with many tips to adapt to the new phase, by preparing him socially for the retirement phase, and also focuses on the importance of early thinking. In the post-retirement stage, ways to support and help the newly retired insured person develop thoughtful plans and goals, and provide him with ideas on how to exploit free time and set new goals for himself.

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, said: “This new guide is one of the most important awareness publications that the Fund is keen to launch periodically, as it directly aims to raise the awareness of citizens registered with it at all stages of their professional lives to improve and enhance the quality of retirement affairs at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund. their lives”.

Al Hammadi added: “Through this guide, we aimed to provide retirees and those approaching retirement with a road map to help them plan for a new phase of their lives, so that their plans for the future are based on data and information from specialists and experienced people and relevant authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, enabling them to face the changes.” Expected during their journey towards a new stage of giving.