Menopause is a physiological event, however it is often the subject of taboos and prejudices. Cultural barriers that the “Menopause, the guide” project intends to break down with the dissemination of medical-scientific information and knowledge aimed at increasing women's awareness of their body and its changes. 'Menopause, the guide' is an innovative project conceived and produced by Studiomaker, an independent audiovisual production house specialized in scientific dissemination, with the patronage of Federfarma. The initiative – promoted by the Department of Social Policies and Health of Rome Capital and presented in the Campidoglio – is carried out in collaboration with the Fondazione Policlinico Agostino Gemelli of Rome through a scientific committee led by Giovanni Scambia, Full Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome and scientific director, Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs.

The project uses multiple languages ​​and communication tools to support women in this long phase of life, acting as a vehicle for knowledge and awareness against misinformation and prejudice. The first in-depth videos on some of the aspects that characterize menopause will be published on a dedicated portal. The contents of the portal will be progressively implemented in conjunction with the evolution of the project. The guide will be disseminated through the network of 19 thousand pharmacies spread across the country. The pharmacies participating in the project will be recognizable by the “Menopause-friendly pharmacy” window sticker and the pharmacists, appropriately trained, will provide targeted information and advice.

Subsequently, by displaying a poster accompanied by a QR code, pharmacies will facilitate access to the multimedia contents of the Guide, which will simultaneously be disseminated on the partners' communication channels.

“Menopause, the guide is a project that we strongly wanted to implement to respond to a tangible need in the context of women's health in Italy – states Laura Ricci, founder and producer of Studiomaker – Menopause is a natural and inevitable phase in every woman's life , but it is often surrounded by taboos and misinformation. Our project, in addition to informing, wants to promote a real cultural change, overcoming prejudices and beliefs associated with menopause”.

“The Gemelli Polyclinic, and in particular the Department of Women's, Children's and Public Health Sciences, has become increasingly interested in women's health issues in recent years, creating personalized diagnosis and treatment paths in relation to the different age and pathologies – explained iGiovanni Scambia – This guide on menopause represents an interesting development of the topics relating to this age of life, useful for making patients aware of the fundamental aspects they need to know”.

“As the Department of Social Policies and Health we wanted to offer a precious opportunity to talk about menopause which is still accompanied by many prejudices and a lack of correct information so that it can be experienced in the best possible way. The objective – says the councilor for Social Policies and Health of Rome Barbara Funari – is to provide women with adequate tools to acquire greater awareness of health risks and possible treatments. Menopause is a biological event, a natural phase which unfortunately is still not often addressed with the right medical and emotional approach. For this reason it is important to have encouraged a reflection on women's perceptions regarding menopause, to encourage greater knowledge and acceptance also with adequate care”.

“Improving the quality of life of women during menopause has a positive impact on overall psychophysical well-being, reducing the burden of discomfort and related healthcare costs. Correct management of menopause contributes to making the female population healthier, more active and productive and consequently leads to a reduction in costs borne by the NHS – states the national secretary of Federfarma Roberto Tobia – This project fully falls within the activities of the community pharmacy, a local health center that is always open and accessible, offering an increasingly wider range of services to the over 3 million women who frequent it every day”.