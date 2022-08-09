The Permanent Technical Committee for Abu Dhabi Technical Standards at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has approved the Abu Dhabi Guidelines for Road Speed ​​Management, which provides practical steps to assess, review and standardize the application of speeds on existing and new roads, in addition to identifying engineering procedures that comply with the proposed speeds.

This comes in a step aimed at achieving the highest levels of safety and security on the emirate’s roads, in partnership with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and includes in its membership the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Integrated Transport Center, and the Department of Health.

This manual was developed and issued under the supervision of the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, with the participation of a team of road safety engineering specialists at the Integrated Transport Center, and traffic safety specialists from the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliated municipalities.

The importance of this guide is that it comes in line with the zero-vision strategy launched earlier by the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, which aims to reduce the number of road accident deaths to zero.

The Joint Traffic Safety Committee explained that the importance of this guide is highlighted in that it constitutes one of the most important initiatives of the zero-vision strategy, which recommended the necessity of having a clear methodology for speed management on the emirate’s roads and determining safe speeds that take into account all road users, adding that the guide includes practical steps to assess and review speed on existing roads. And new ones, in addition to speed management tools in accordance with engineering standards and traffic control requirements.