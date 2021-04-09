A guidebook will appear in the Stavropol Territory, which will acquaint tourists with the Cossack places. It will collect route information, maps and videos in VR 360 format, as well as an online guide.

An account of the project “Routes of the Cossack Stavropol Territory” has already been registered in social networks. The organizers publish interesting locations for subscribers. NewsTracker…

“Everyone who wants to know through the guidebook where you can see the church without a single nail. In addition, they will be told how to find a kum-berry, a magical forest with the Serpent Gorynych, ”said the committee for nationalities and Cossacks in the region.

The tourist flow to the Caucasian Mineral Waters by 2030 should increase to 5 million people. This was announced earlier by the Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov. He stressed that the region has platforms for promising development.

In addition, there are objects that the authorities would like to develop with the support of the federal center. Over the past five years, almost 22 billion rubles have been allocated from the federal budget for the development of Kavminvod.