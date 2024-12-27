Mariví went this Friday to Jorge’s diary with the intention of recovering the relationship with his cousin, but what has truly surprised those present on set has been a most peculiar confession.

During the conversation, Jorge Javier Vazquez brought up an episode that has marked Mariví’s life: the breakup with your partner because of a cat.

“You had a boyfriend and he disappeared because you bought a cat, well, you bought yourself no, you adopted a cat. It is not bought, it is adopted“, the writer has stressed.

“I was left without a boyfriend after 15 days. “He has a phobia of cats and dogs,” the guest explained. Reflecting on the situation, she added with a laugh: “He said he loved me a lot, but now I see that he doesn’t.”

The unexpected protagonist of this story is Siri, a feline whose name has not gone unnoticed for the show’s host. Upon hearing the animal’s name, Jorge Javier burst out laughing: “If you call Siri, Siri will answer: ‘What do you want?'”

Continuing with the joke, Mariví commented that he chose the peculiar name with a somewhat malicious objective: ““annoy” your son for having an iPhone.





Beyond the anecdote, Mariví’s main objective in going to television was to reunite with her cousin, with whom she had lost contact. At the end of their speech, both have committed to strengthening their family ties.