This Tuesday, Jhonás lived one of the most emotional afternoons of his life in Jorge’s diarywhere Marta, her partner, He gave her an emotional surprise.

After two years without seeing his parents and five without sharing Christmas with them, the young Venezuelan musician has been reunited with his family on a Christmas Eve table prepared by the program.

While Jhonás and Marta were talking with Jorge Javier Vázquez, stheir families continued the talk from separate rooms, not knowing what was about to happen.

When the moment arrives, Jhonás has entered the studio and He has met, face to face, with his parents. “A true miracle,” his father exclaimed as soon as he hugged him. For her part, Ercilia, her mother, has asked for forgiveness through tears for not taking her calls.

In addition, Marta and her people have also joined the table. Finally, Jorge Javier Vázquez He thanked his guests for giving the public such an intimate moment.: “Thank you very much, I hope it is a very special Christmas Eve for all of you”