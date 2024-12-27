The owner of a ‘La Bonoloto’ ticket validated in Valencia will receive more than a million euros having been the only First Category winner in the draw held this Thursday, as reported by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Specifically, the correct ticket has been validated at the receiving office number 82,925 in Valencia, located at 135 Progreso Street. Its owner will charge a total of 1,002,976.29 euros.

The winning combination of the Bonoloto draw held this Thursday, December 26, was made up of the numbers 1, 2, 10, 15, 16 and 23. The complementary number is 19 and the refund number is 5. The collection has amounted to 2,397,774.00 euros.

In the Second Category (five hits plus complementary) there are five correct tickets.