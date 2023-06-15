A Guatemalan court has sentenced this Wednesday the journalist José Rubén Zamora to six years in prison for the crime of money laundering, which the director of the newspaper the newspaper He has denied throughout his trial, which has lasted a year. The court has decided to acquit Zamora of the other two charges against him, which were blackmail and influence peddling, when it determined that there was insufficient evidence against the journalist. The prosecution had requested a sentence of 40 years in prison in a process considered by Zamora as a political persecution against him. Zamora’s relatives have reported that they will appeal the sentence and exhaust the entire legal process in Guatemala, up to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) if they fail to reverse the sentence.

Zamora arrived this Wednesday morning at the Court Tower in Guatemala City, handcuffed and escorted by several officers and followed by a dozen journalists. Visibly moved, the journalist reported that his wife had left the Central American country for the United States on Tuesday for fear that she too would be arrested by the courts. The journalist affirmed that one of his sons is also in exile in the North American country because he weighs an arrest warrant against him.

The process against Zamora, which began last summer after his arrest at his home in Guatemala City, has been criticized by organizations that defend press freedom for being riddled with irregularities, according to reports by relatives and defenders of the journalist. Zamora has not been able to prove critical evidence for his defense, the authorities have persecuted and arrested four of his lawyers, accused by the justice of obstruction in the trial, for which the journalist has had to go to a fourth group of defenders. In addition, Zamora has stated that he has not received all the documents related to his case, which affects his defense. He has also denounced the poor conditions he suffers in prison, which include a lack of water and restrictions on receiving visitors.

José Rubén Zamora has consistently denounced that it is a political trial against him and has directly pointed out to President Alejandro Giammattei for unleashing a personal “persecution” in retaliation for the corruption cases published in the newspaper and that involve the president, his close circle and government officials. “I am a free man who decides to categorically say no to the excesses and abuses of power. This is an assembly designed, manufactured and effectively executed by the president [Giammattei]the attorney general [Consuelo Porras] and other people”, Zamora said.

The journalist was charged with the crimes of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling. The case is based on a complaint made by former banker Ronald Giovanni García Navarijo, who accuses Zamora of blackmail and the alleged attempt to force him to launder 300,000 quetzales, about $38,000. Zamora admits that the money existed, but that it is legal and that he obtained it from the sale of a painting to finance the newspaperthe newspaper he founded in 1996.

The newspaper led by Zamora became a benchmark for investigative journalism in Guatemala, a country affected by impunity. During the first weeks of Giammattei’s government, the newspaper published 144 investigations into corruption cases, including the irregular purchase of vaccines, at very high prices for the country and that benefited people close to the Executive. In addition, the newspaper revealed a plot in which the State granted a mining exploitation concession to a Russian company with an onerous contract and through bribes to public officials. “The government wants to send a clear message to Guatemalan journalists that in the country it is a crime to investigate corruption,” the journalist’s son, José Carlos Zamora, told local media on Tuesday.

Due to economic pressures on the newspaper, the newsroom had to close and the newspaper published its last edition on the Internet on May 15, as a courageous message: “We say no to power.” The wording of the newspaper It was raided last summer, when the authorities also unleashed a persecution against the outlet and its journalists. At least nine members of the newsroom have been investigated by the judicial authorities.

